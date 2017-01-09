Off-duty L.A. sheriff's deputy opens fire during 'altercation' in San Bernardino
An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fired a gun Monday during an altercation in San Bernardino, authorities said. Sheriff's Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Treatz9726
|87
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Jan 5
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC