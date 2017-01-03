No terror attack on US for last 8 yea...

No terror attack on US for last 8 years, Obama claims, sparking criticism

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Debka

During a ceremony at a military base in Virginia on Wednesday, US President Barack Obama claimed that "No foreign terror organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years." DEBKAfile's intelligence and counterterror sources point out that there were a number of significant terrorist attacks during Obama's administration, including the June 2016 attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub; the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California; the April 2013 attack on the Boston marathon; the September 2012 attack on the US consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi; and the November 2009 shooting spree by a Muslim US military officer at Fort Hood, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gennaro's Plumbing (Dec '08) 8 hr Lou 81
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 13 hr R Fire 74
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Jan 2 Ski4Ever 10
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 1 common sense 234
Redlands Community Hospital Is Being Sued Again (Oct '12) Jan 1 Jessbrode 5
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Dec 30 Provider 22
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC