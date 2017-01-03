No terror attack on US for last 8 years, Obama claims, sparking criticism

During a ceremony at a military base in Virginia on Wednesday, US President Barack Obama claimed that "No foreign terror organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years." DEBKAfile's intelligence and counterterror sources point out that there were a number of significant terrorist attacks during Obama's administration, including the June 2016 attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub; the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California; the April 2013 attack on the Boston marathon; the September 2012 attack on the US consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi; and the November 2009 shooting spree by a Muslim US military officer at Fort Hood, Texas.

