Moreno ValleyFacebook group catches porch pirate suspects on tape, Moreno Valley residents arrested
Desiree Acosta, 28, and Chayne Hudson, 25, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 at a San Bernardino motel, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's statement. They are both expected to be in court Tuesday, sheriff's booking records show.
