More than 100 attend Twin Peaks meeti...

More than 100 attend Twin Peaks meeting on Nestlea s water withdrawals

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

TWIN Peaks >> More than 100 people, both from mountain communities and the valley below, attended a public meeting Sunday to discuss Nestle Waters North America's controversial withdrawal of spring water from a remote canyon in the San Bernardino National Forest. The League of Woman Voters and the Rim Forest-based Save Our Forest Association co-sponsored the event to about the expired Special Use Permit that continues to authorize Nestle's water withdrawals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... 1 hr EMILY 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Now_What- 33
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) 13 hr Kornho Granny 25
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 13 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 14 hr Horacio 240
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat Anonymous 32,721
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Jan 25 Roadrunner 48
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC