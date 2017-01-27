'Massive Disappointment' Us-backed Iraqi fighters say Trump's refugee ban feels like 'betrayal'

President Trump signed an executive order Friday designed to "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals" by temporarily suspending the entry of immigrants from several Muslim majority countries -Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iran and Iraq. While the proposal is not finalized, it is already drawing outrage among some Iraqis who have taken the lead in the fight against ISIS, a defeat which the new president has said is also his top foreign policy goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.