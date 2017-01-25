Man rescued 2 days after car goes off snowy mountain road
Authorities have rescued a motorist who spent two nights trapped on a snowy Southern California mountain after his car went over the side of a winding road. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials say rescuers reached the 22-year-old man in his vehicle early Wednesday about 75 feet down a cliff near Mount Baldy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|19 hr
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Mon
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
|Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr...
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC