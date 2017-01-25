Man rescued 2 days after car goes off...

Man rescued 2 days after car goes off snowy mountain road

Authorities have rescued a motorist who spent two nights trapped on a snowy Southern California mountain after his car went over the side of a winding road. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials say rescuers reached the 22-year-old man in his vehicle early Wednesday about 75 feet down a cliff near Mount Baldy.

