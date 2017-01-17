Little Mountain Big Band, Inland Empire Composers to perform at San Bernardino Public Library

There's going to be a wonderful noise resonating from San Bernardino's usually quiet Norman F. Feldheym Central Library as the Little Mountain Big Band performs a free concert Saturday for the community. Directed by Dr. Robert Winokur, the 17-piece band and local artists will play a repertoire of favorites from the last 40 years, ranging from pop hits of the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan and Chicago to jazz favorites from Duke Ellington and Herbie Hancock, plus original tunes composed by band members.

