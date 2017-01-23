Latin American consuls sign cooperati...

Latin American consuls sign cooperation agreement in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO >> Consuls of four Latin American countries signed an agreement Monday at the Mexican consulate pledging to share resources and help citizens of each other's countries living in the Inland Empire. The consulates of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have cooperated before now, but they said apparent policy shifts by the United States added urgency and made it important to formalize their united stand.

