Inland Empire residents rally, march against Trump administration
SAN BERNARDINO >> The day after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump , Inland Empire residents participated in rallies in San Bernardino and Ontario to call for an end to hate and protest what they say will be policies that will harm large numbers of residents. The groups included people concerned about Trump's stand on various issues including immigration and the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.
