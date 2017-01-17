Inland Empire homeless population take cover, brave the storm
SAN BERNARDINO >> While some were cozy at home Friday, others were forced to brave the winter storm passing through - with nowhere to go. Nearly two dozen of San Bernardino's homeless population gathered inside two makeshift tents in the center of the Muscoy wash trying to stay dry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Trojan
|32,716
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC