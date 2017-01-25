Inland Empire composers bringing free concerts of original works to area venues
It seems we keep discovering more and more talented people from our arts community, from screen printers and glass blowers to painters, poets and musicians. The good news is they are making their debut with a concert of their works at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. Sixth St., in San Bernardino.
