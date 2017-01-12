If Trump is the victim of fake Russia...

If Trump is the victim of fake Russia dossier news, he has no one to blame but himself

Donald Trump called for Muslims to be banned from entering the US following the San Bernardino attack last December To verify, or not to verify? That is the question that journalists face on an almost daily basis; but the issue of whether media organisations should publish information that isn't 100% watertight has been brought into sharp relief by the latest stories about Donald Trump and his alleged involvement with Russia. Verification is a major issue for journalists; the American Press Institute, for example, talks about journalism as a " discipline of verification ".

