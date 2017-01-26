How the Trump administration chose th...

How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban

The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on immigration were initially identified as "countries of concern" under the Obama administration. Trump's order bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

