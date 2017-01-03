Herea s what to expect from San Bernardino County Museuma s new a Dome Talksa series
REDLANDS >> To broaden its reach, the San Bernardino County Museum is launching a new speaker series that will tackle national and local topics. “Our hope is definitely to bring in new audiences and this is one way to do it, through speakers who are authors and experts in fields that people may be interested in,” said Museum Director Melissa Russo.
