Herea s what to expect from San Berna...

Herea s what to expect from San Bernardino County Museuma s new a Dome Talksa series

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

REDLANDS >> To broaden its reach, the San Bernardino County Museum is launching a new speaker series that will tackle national and local topics. “Our hope is definitely to bring in new audiences and this is one way to do it, through speakers who are authors and experts in fields that people may be interested in,” said Museum Director Melissa Russo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) 7 hr Originalgangasmokin 87
Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09) 9 hr Shelley shell 13
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 11 hr Genl Forrest 77
House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill Thu Randy 1
News Redlands girl charged as an adult in Yucaipa Ha... (Nov '09) Thu 1215luv 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Thu rajaincajin 235
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC