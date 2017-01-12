Herea s what happened in week 2 of the Colonies corruption case
The Colonies corruption trial, involving a Rancho Cucamonga-based developer and three former San Bernardino County public officials, is underway in San Bernardino Superior Court, and here is what happened during Week Two. The case began nearly 15 years ago as a land-rights lawsuit against the county - and over the course of a decade - grew into what prosecutors have called the biggest public corruption scandal in county history, involving allegations of bribery and the misappropriation of public funds in connection with the Colonies development.
