Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardi...

Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

The survivors of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 22 injured in San Bernardino, California say that they still struggle to receive medical treatments despite assurances from the county that their care would be expedited. The San Bernardino Survivors Speak Out support and advocacy group said in a statement on Friday that the county "has failed to expedite the workers comp process," and has been slow in providing information to a firm that it hired last month to accelerate the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) 18 hr Cindylu 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Chosen Traveler 32,710
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Thu RiccardoFire 90
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) Jan 6 Originalgangasmokin 87
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC