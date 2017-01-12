Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardi...

Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims

The survivors of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 22 injured in San Bernardino, California say that they still struggle to receive medical treatments despite assurances from the county that their care would be expedited. The San Bernardino Survivors Speak Out support and advocacy group said in a statement on Friday that the county "has failed to expedite the workers comp process," and has been slow in providing information to a firm that it hired last month to accelerate the process.

