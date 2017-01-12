Heading to the San Bernardino, San Gabriel mountains for snow play? It may take you awhile
Highways leading to Big Bear and Wrightwood were riddled with traffic Sunday morning as people flocked to the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains to play in the snow. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans warned of heavy traffic on Highways 330 and 18 leading to Big Bear as well as on Highways 2 and 138 leading to Wrightwood.
