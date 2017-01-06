Get dirty, get fit with mud run prime...

Get dirty, get fit with mud run primer and giant expo

Here's a free opportunity to try a mud workout, which devotees love for the way it challenges the body while being exhilarating, liberating and, yes, dirty. Tough Mudder , which arranges these mud-drenched outdoor obstacle-course events, is holding something of a primer for the public on Jan. 12 at Muscle Beach in Santa Monica.

