Gen Xers mark the spot in California

Gen Xers mark the spot in California

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

As millennials struggle to "launch," the Xers are the group that will be critical to local housing markets, tech development and, perhaps most important, the creation of the next generation of children. Far more entrepreneurial than their millennial successors, they also will have the money to shape the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) 6 hr Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) 23 hr Capn Jonathan Harco 8
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Jan 12 Cindylu 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Chosen Traveler 32,710
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Jan 12 RiccardoFire 90
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC