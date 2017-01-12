Gen Xers mark the spot in California
As millennials struggle to "launch," the Xers are the group that will be critical to local housing markets, tech development and, perhaps most important, the creation of the next generation of children. Far more entrepreneurial than their millennial successors, they also will have the money to shape the economy.
