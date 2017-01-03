Former students fight for a stake in ...

Former students fight for a stake in ITT Educational Services bankruptcy

Read more: The Washington Post

The ITT Technical Institute in San Bernardino, Calif., was among 137 campuses closed after ITT filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Creditors, federal regulators, state attorneys general and jilted employees of ITT Educational Services have laid claim to the remaining assets of one of the nation's largest for-profit college operators in bankruptcy court.

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,731

