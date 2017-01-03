Former students fight for a stake in ITT Educational Services bankruptcy
The ITT Technical Institute in San Bernardino, Calif., was among 137 campuses closed after ITT filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Creditors, federal regulators, state attorneys general and jilted employees of ITT Educational Services have laid claim to the remaining assets of one of the nation's largest for-profit college operators in bankruptcy court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|Sassy
|69
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Bruin For Life
|32,702
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Ski4Ever
|10
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|common sense
|234
|Redlands Community Hospital Is Being Sued Again (Oct '12)
|Jan 1
|Jessbrode
|5
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Dec 30
|Provider
|22
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC