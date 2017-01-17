Former San Bernardino County supervis...

Former San Bernardino County supervisora s motives questioned at Colonies trial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Defense attorneys in San Bernardino County's Colonies corruption case on Wednesday continued grilling a former county supervisor on his motives for opposing a $102 million settlement in 2006 that prosecutors now say was tainted by bribery. During his fifth day of testimony in San Bernardino Superior Court, Dennis Hansberger, the first of more than 200 witnesses subpoenaed to testify at trial, maintained that his opposition to the settlement was based on his own experience in land use issues and advice from county attorneys that the county could prevail if it continued with the litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,715
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) 15 hr RGregory0321 76
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Jan 15 Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Jan 12 Cindylu 11
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 19 at 3:28AM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC