Former San Bernardino County supervisora s motives questioned at Colonies trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> Defense attorneys in San Bernardino County's Colonies corruption case on Wednesday continued grilling a former county supervisor on his motives for opposing a $102 million settlement in 2006 that prosecutors now say was tainted by bribery. During his fifth day of testimony in San Bernardino Superior Court, Dennis Hansberger, the first of more than 200 witnesses subpoenaed to testify at trial, maintained that his opposition to the settlement was based on his own experience in land use issues and advice from county attorneys that the county could prevail if it continued with the litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.