Former PAC treasurer testifies in Colonies corruption case
SAN BERNARDINO >> Betty Presley, the former longtime treasurer for many local elected and appointed public officials, testified Monday in the Colonies corruption trial about political action committees prosecutors allege were the recipient of $400,000 in bribes paid by a developer to former public officials. In 2007, Presley was the treasurer for five political action committees prosecutors say received the $400,000 in contributions from Rancho Cucamonga-based real estate investor group Colonies Partners LP.
