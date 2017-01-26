Florida man guilty of 2005 San Bernar...

Florida man guilty of 2005 San Bernardino County murder gets 25 to life

SAN BERNARDINO >> A Florida man learned his fate Friday after being convicted in the murder of a Fresno man in 2005 in the Cajon Pass. In April, Dennis Griffin Pease, 59, was convicted of murdering 54-year-old Willard Eichler and dumping his body in some bushes near Swarthout Canyon Road.

