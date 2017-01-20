First 5 California Express Tour Visits San Bernardino Head Start
San Bernardino, CA - First 5 California Express made a stop in San Bernardino during it's statewide tour to visit a Head Start Program at the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday, January 26, 2017. First 5 Edutainers spent time with 9 classes at the preschool, talking, reading, and singing songs with children.
