Fiery roll over crash injures five, including two children
FONTANA >> Three adults and two children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, when a car crashed on a 10 Freeway off-ramp in Fontana, flipped, crashed into another car and burst into flames. California Highway Patrol investigators have not yet determined what caused the Nissan Sentra driven by a San Bernardino woman to collide with the raised curve at the top of the Sierra Avenue off-ramp around 12:40 p.m., according to a CHP news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|8 min
|Raspberry8445
|73
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojans Mom
|32,703
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 2
|Ski4Ever
|10
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 1
|common sense
|234
|Redlands Community Hospital Is Being Sued Again (Oct '12)
|Jan 1
|Jessbrode
|5
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Dec 30
|Provider
|22
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC