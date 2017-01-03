Fiery roll over crash injures five, including two children

FONTANA >> Three adults and two children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, when a car crashed on a 10 Freeway off-ramp in Fontana, flipped, crashed into another car and burst into flames. California Highway Patrol investigators have not yet determined what caused the Nissan Sentra driven by a San Bernardino woman to collide with the raised curve at the top of the Sierra Avenue off-ramp around 12:40 p.m., according to a CHP news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.