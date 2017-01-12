Feeding America Riverside, San Bernar...

Feeding America Riverside, San Bernardino has a new leader

Otero, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, served as the chief financial officer for the past year. She has 15 years with local non-profits and 21 years working in the accounting and finance industry.

