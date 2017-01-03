FBI Releases Documents Related to San...

FBI Releases Documents Related to San Bernardino iPhone

1 hr ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

The FBI has released 100 pages of heavily censored documents related to its agreement with a mysterious vendor to hack into an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters. The records were provided in response to a federal lawsuit by The Associated Press, Vice Media and Gannett, the parent company of USA Today.

