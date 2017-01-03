FBI blacks out most details on hack o...

FBI blacks out most details on hack of terrorist's iPhone

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A heavily redacted Friday evening data dump by the FBI revealed almost nothing about how the agency was able to break into the locked iPhone of one of the gunmen in the December terrorist attack in San Bernardino. The Justice Department released close to 100 pages of records in response to a lawsuit by USA TODAY and two other news organizations.

