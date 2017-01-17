Electronic Toll Lanes are a Market-Based Solution to Southern California's Gridlock
For eight hours a day seven days a week, the slow crawl of the I-405 freeway is painfully apparent. A fixture of Los Angeles living, equal in legend to the Hollywood sign or the Santa Monica pier, the 405 leaves a mark of transportation issues lurking beneath the surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Foundation.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Trojan
|32,716
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC