Documented gang member pleaded not guilty to San Bernardino fatal shooting
SAN BERNARDINO >> A 28-year-old documented gang member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the Dec. 26 slaying of a San Bernardino man. Recently released from state prison, Isaac Castillo was charged and arraigned in the slaying of William Edward Jackson, 51, of San Bernardino, according to a San Bernardino Police statement.
