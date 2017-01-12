Documented gang member pleaded not gu...

Documented gang member pleaded not guilty to San Bernardino fatal shooting

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A 28-year-old documented gang member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the Dec. 26 slaying of a San Bernardino man. Recently released from state prison, Isaac Castillo was charged and arraigned in the slaying of William Edward Jackson, 51, of San Bernardino, according to a San Bernardino Police statement.

