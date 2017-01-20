Diane Adams of Redlands to introduce new picture book, a Love Is,a on Jan. 28
Diane Adams of Redlands will introduce her newest picture book, “Love Is,” beginning at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Frugal Frigate children's bookstore, 9 N. Sixth St., Redlands. Adams is a professor of children's literature at Cal State San Bernardino and author of “Two Hands to Love You,” among other picture books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|23 min
|Military Historian
|15
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC