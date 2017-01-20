Diane Adams of Redlands to introduce new picture book, a Love Is,a on Jan. 28

Diane Adams of Redlands will introduce her newest picture book, “Love Is,” beginning at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Frugal Frigate children's bookstore, 9 N. Sixth St., Redlands. Adams is a professor of children's literature at Cal State San Bernardino and author of “Two Hands to Love You,” among other picture books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.