Dennis Hansberger testimony in Colonies corruption case continues

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Supervisor Dennis Hansberger continued his testimony Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Colonies corruption trial, saying former county supervisors Bill Postmus and Paul Biane were anxious to settle the case in 2006, going against the advice of county attorneys. Biane is one of four defendants in the criminal case, and Postmus, initially a targeted defendant himself, struck a plea bargain with prosecutors in March 2011 and has agreed to testify against the four defendants in exchange for all but two of the charges against him being dropped.

