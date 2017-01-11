Dennis Hansberger, former San Bernard...

Dennis Hansberger, former San Bernardino County supervisor, first witness in Colonies trial

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Supervisor Dennis Hansberger took the witness stand Wednesday as the first witness called by prosecutors in San Bernardino County's Colonies corruption trial. Hansberger was one of two county supervisors who voted against the controversial $102 million settlement between the county and Upland investor group Colonies Partners LP in November 2006.

Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

