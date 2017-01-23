Defense attorney questions witnessa motives at Colonies corruption trial
SAN BERNARDINO >> A defense attorney in the Colonies corruption case on Monday chipped away at the credibility of a witness' recollection of events and his motives for assisting prosecutors in their investigation from 2009 through 2011. Rajan Maline, who is representing defendant Jim Erwin, grilled former state assemblyman and lobbyist Brett Granlund on what exactly Erwin told him in the latter half of 2006, prior to the county Board of Supervisors approving a $102 million settlement with Upland-based real estate investor group Colonies Partners LP.
