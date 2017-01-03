Defense attorney in San Bernardino County Colonies trial wants DA testimony

Prior to charging former San Bernardino County Assistant Assessor Jim Erwin with filing false or forged documents relating to a Rolex watch he received as a gift from a Rancho Cucamonga developer, District Attorney Mike Ramos advised Erwin, through a third party, to report the gift, Erwin's attorney alleges. Ramos has been subpoenaed to testify at the Colonies corruption trial about the alleged communication to Erwin through Ramos' longtime political adviser and campaign manager, David Ellis.

