Defense attorney begins opening state...

Defense attorney begins opening statement in Colonies corruption case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County, not a Rancho Cucamonga developer, resorted to extortion and coercion to get the developer's investment group, Colonies Partners LP, to fund and build a flood control basin, a defense attorney said Tuesday in Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Chosen Traveler 32,710
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 10 hr ThomasA 88
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 23 hr John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) Jan 6 Originalgangasmokin 87
Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09) Jan 6 Shelley shell 13
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 11 at 1:07PM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,824,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC