Dec. 2 funding potentially jeopardized by Trump executive order
A SWAT vehicle carries police officers north on Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino in response to the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center. SAN BERNARDINO >> Assistance promised to victims and law enforcement in response to the Dec. 2 terrorist attack is among the funding potentially jeopardized by President Donald Trump's executive order blocking assistance to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC