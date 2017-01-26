Dec. 2 funding potentially jeopardize...

Dec. 2 funding potentially jeopardized by Trump executive order

12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

A SWAT vehicle carries police officers north on Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino in response to the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center. SAN BERNARDINO >> Assistance promised to victims and law enforcement in response to the Dec. 2 terrorist attack is among the funding potentially jeopardized by President Donald Trump's executive order blocking assistance to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

