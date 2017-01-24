Death rate from cancer down 20% since...

Death rate from cancer down 20% since 1980, but clusters of high mortality remain

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A patient receives chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer. A new report says U.S. cancer mortality rates are down 20% since 1980, but those gains are not spread evenly across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) 6 min Roadrunner 48
rage against the machine to play the barn in sa... Mon cypress hill 1
pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved... Mon cypress hill 1
pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n... Mon cypress hill 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Chosen Traveler 32,719
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Mon Lupito 87
News Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr... Jan 22 spytheweb 2
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC