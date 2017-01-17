DA: 5 officers justified in 2014 fatal shooting of San Bernardino man
SAN BERNARDINO >> Five members of a Los Angeles-area narcotics detail were justified in the fatal shooting of a San Bernardino man on Nov. 13, 2014, the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. “Under the facts, circumstances and the applicable law, all involved officers were justified in employing deadly force,” a news release states.
