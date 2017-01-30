Couple allegedly caught with stolen mail from San Bernardino, Riverside counties
FONTANA >> A couple is behind bars after they were found early Friday morning allegedly with mail and personal information for more than 50 people from San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to Fontana police officials. Servando Paz-Miranda, 30, and Jazmin Ugalde, 28, both of Riverside were arrested on suspicion of suspicion of stolen property, possession of narcotics and identity theft, according to a news release.
