County wants to reallocate share of federal grant to help Dec. 2 attack survivors
San Bernardino County officials announced Wednesday they will ask for help from the State of California and Congressman Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, to reallocate more than $1 million from a $4 million federal anti-terrorism grant to help survivors of the Dec. 2 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. The grant is currently earmarked to pay or reimburse the county for costs incurred as a result of the attack at Inland Regional Center, according to a county news release.
