County Fire settles lawsuit for $4 mi...

County Fire settles lawsuit for $4 million

On December 28, Chino Hills resident Seandor Flis filed a dismissal of the lawsuit he filed on July 2, 2014, against the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Crest Forest Fire Protection District for an incident where he was 'struck by a Brush Fire Truck' on December 9, 2013. According to settlement documents obtained by The Alpenhorn News , San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Crest Forest Fire Protection District CFFPD) or their insurers will contribute $3,685,000 while the cross-defendant, Brandon Coles and his insurers, will contribute $315,000.

