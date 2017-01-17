Commercial real estate in the Inland ...

Commercial real estate in the Inland Empire: Lease rates up, vacancies down

13 hrs ago

The Inland-area commercial building vacancy rate fell 21.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same time in 2015 and the monthly average lease rate jumped 15.2 percent over the year - but remains below those of surrounding areas. The fourth-quarter bare-bones lease rate for the Inland area was 53 cents a square foot, lower than the averages for the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego markets at 79 cents, 76 cents and $1.03, respectively, according to an analysis by commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews.

Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

