Commercial real estate in the Inland Empire: Lease rates up, vacancies down
The Inland-area commercial building vacancy rate fell 21.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same time in 2015 and the monthly average lease rate jumped 15.2 percent over the year - but remains below those of surrounding areas. The fourth-quarter bare-bones lease rate for the Inland area was 53 cents a square foot, lower than the averages for the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego markets at 79 cents, 76 cents and $1.03, respectively, according to an analysis by commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Trojan
|32,714
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Mon
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 12
|Cindylu
|11
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Jan 12
|RiccardoFire
|90
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC