Coloniesa defense attorneys say attorney-client privilege bars some evidence

SAN BERNARDINO >> Attorneys for Jim Erwin, a defendant in the Colonies corruption case , argued in court Friday that 17 documents prosecutors plan to present as evidence at trial should be excluded due to the attorney-client privilege. The documents include e-mails between Erwin, his former civil attorney Alan Mohill, and Betty Presley, treasurer of Erwin's Committee for Effective Government political action committee, which Erwin dipped into to pay Mohill, according to court testimony Friday.

