Colonies corruption trial to begin Wednesday in San Bernardino

A trial in San Bernardino County's Colonies corruption case begins Wednesday with opening statements for one of four defendants, former Assistant Assessor Jim Erwin, who will have his own jury. Erwin's trial is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. in San Bernardino Superior Court, 247 W. 3rd St. Opening statements in the trial for the other three defendants - Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum, former county Supervisor Paul Biane and Mark Kirk, former chief of staff for former county Supervisor Gary Ovitt - will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in San Bernardino Superior Court.

