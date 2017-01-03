Cold weather shelters struggle to serve the homeless
Alex Avery, 63, of Redlands, volunteers at the Salvation Army, in Redlands, twice a week preparing meals and cooking for volunteers and the homeless. The Salvation Army provides shelter during inclement weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Jan 5
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC