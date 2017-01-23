Children's Fund Provides Toys to Vulnerable Children for the 28th Year
SAN BERNARDINO, Ca - Children's Fund, a nonprofit serving vulnerable children in San Bernardino County since 1986, has wrapped up the 28 Over 30,300 gifts were collected, inventoried and distributed this holiday season to foster youth and other vulnerable children throughout San Bernardino County. "We've been able to expand this valuable program through our many partners and generous donors," said Stacy Iverson, President & CEO of Children's Fund.
