CaSonya Thomas Joins First 5 San Bernardino Commission

Above: CaSonya Thomas joins commissioners Stacy Iverson, President & CEO of Children's Fund; Maxwell Ohikhuare, M.D., Public Health Officer of County of San Bernardino Public Health and Chair of First 5 San Bernardino Commission; and Elliot Wienstein, M.D., Pediatrician and Vice Chair of First 5 San Bernardino Commission San Bernardino, CA - CaSonya Thomas, Assistant Executive Officer of the County of San Bernardino, was sworn in as a Commissioner for First 5 San Bernardino on January 3, 2017 at First 5 San Bernardino's monthly commission meeting held in San Bernardino.

