Blood of the Martyrs blood drive is today
The Diocese of San Bernardino-Catholics of African Descent and LifeStream blood bank have convened a coalition of community partners to conduct the 17th annual Blood of the Martyrs blood drive today. LifeStream donor centers are open regular hours during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to accept blood donations.
