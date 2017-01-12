Blood of the Martyrs blood drive is t...

Blood of the Martyrs blood drive is today

The Diocese of San Bernardino-Catholics of African Descent and LifeStream blood bank have convened a coalition of community partners to conduct the 17th annual Blood of the Martyrs blood drive today. LifeStream donor centers are open regular hours during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to accept blood donations.

